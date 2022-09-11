Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' Week 1 gameday outfit is absolute fire

LOOK: Hurts' Week 1 gameday outfit is absolute fire originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles fans, I have great news.

The saying is "look good, play good" and if that holds true, we're in for a real treat from Jalen Hurts this afternoon.

The Eagles' starting quarterback showed up to the Birds' Week 1 season opener in Detroit against the Lions sporting an absolute heater of an outfit, dressed head-to-toe in red and looking ready to drop a 50-burger on Dan Campbell's squad.

Please observe this work of art:

Hurts somehow managed to make DeVonta Smith, who is known for his sharp gameday fits, look demure by comparison. I like Smitty's fit, but Hurts is on another level.

Last season Hurts opened things up with a dynamo Week 1 performance against the Falcons: 27-of-35, 264 yards, 3 TDs, and seven rushes for 62 yards. He was untouchable.

Let's see what he's got in store today!