Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is switching jersey number to 1
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
New season, new numbers.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/O6pLRYoOMS
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 2, 2021
The Eagles announced on Friday new jersey numbers for free-agent additions, as well as some returning veterans.
Among the notable switches was Jalen Hurts, who’ll be returning to the No. 1 he wore at the University of Oklahoma, moving on from No. 2, which he wore as a rookie.
Hurts is the Eagles’ new starting quarterback, so the number one seems appropriate, and it’ll also spice up the longstanding debate surrounding Carson Wentz, who switched his number to 2 with the Indianapolis Colts.
List
15 prospects to watch after Eagles trade down to No. 12 overall in the NFL draft
Related
Eagles WR Quez Watkins is changing his jersey number
NFL executive: Eagles would be in driver's seat for Russell Wilson if Seahawks trade him in 2022
Boston Scott under contract for 2021 season after signing exclusive rights tender
Notre Dame star LB shares what it takes to 'survive in Philly' and why he's a perfect fit with Eagles
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick on growing up an Eagles' fan; Brian Dawkins being 'his guy'