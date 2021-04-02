Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is switching jersey number to 1

The Eagles announced on Friday new jersey numbers for free-agent additions, as well as some returning veterans.

Among the notable switches was Jalen Hurts, who’ll be returning to the No. 1 he wore at the University of Oklahoma, moving on from No. 2, which he wore as a rookie.

Hurts is the Eagles’ new starting quarterback, so the number one seems appropriate, and it’ll also spice up the longstanding debate surrounding Carson Wentz, who switched his number to 2 with the Indianapolis Colts.

List

15 prospects to watch after Eagles trade down to No. 12 overall in the NFL draft

Related