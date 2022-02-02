Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts to have surgery on injured ankle
#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is undergoing surgery today on his ankle, per sources.
Hurts played through the injury late in the season and the playoff game, but it clearly affected him. He should be fully recovered by the start of OTAs this spring.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 2, 2022
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will undergo ankle surgery on Wednesday, to repair a nagging injury that he’s battled through since Week 12.
Hurts looked off at times during Philadelphia’s 31-15 loss to the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, and the Eagles quarterback was seen in a walking boot afterward.
Hurts confirmed that he had still been dealing with the lower ankle injury that kept him sidelined for two games this season, and he hinted at possible offseason surgery while sitting at the podium.
Hurts was intercepted twice, had 88-yards in the first half, and was 16-of-32 passing through the first three-quarters of play in the wild card loss.
Philadelphia will have three first-round picks in April’s draft and they’ll be the usual discussions by insiders about trading for Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers.
