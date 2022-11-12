Eagles QB Jalen Hurts says he thought Steelers were drafting him

In a recent interview, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts talked about his NFL draft experience back in 2020. Hurts was taken with the No. 53 overall pick by the Eagles and is currently a frontrunner for MVP as he leads his undefeated Eagles.

But according to Hurts, he thought the Steelers were drafting him. Hurts said when he got the call he looked down and his phone said Pennsylvania and wondered if the Pittsburgh Steelers had traded up to get him since they had just drafted wide receiver Chase Claypool with the No. 49 overall pick.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the Steelers calling and instead Philadelphia was the PA franchise with the foresight to draft the former Alabama and Oklahoma star. Looking at that round in hindsight, the Steelers traded Claypool for a second-round pick this season.

When the Steelers took on the Eagles this season, head coach Mike Tomlin was asked if he has evaluated Hurts in the pre-draft process to which Tomlin said the team didn’t scout him at all. Something of an odd approach for a quarterback-needy team. Passing on Hurts for Claypool will be one of those “what if?” types of scenarios that will linger for many years with Pittsburgh as Hurts and the Eagles roll.

