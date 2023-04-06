Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts has record-setting jersey sent to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Jalen Hurts aspires to one day be a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and one of his jerseys from 2022 made an early arrival.

On December 11, 2022, Hurts and the Eagles defeated the Giants 48-22.

The All-Pro quarterback threw for two touchdowns and ran for another while making NFL history as Philadelphia clinched a playoff berth and held onto the No. 1 spot in the NFC.

In the win, Hurts scored his 10th rushing touchdown of the season on Sunday, and in doing so, he made NFL history.

He joined former Panthers star quarterback Cam Newton as the only quarterback in NFL history with 10+ rushing touchdowns in NFL history.

Hurts is the only player to do it in back-to-back seasons, and thanks to that accomplishment, his jersey from that afternoon is now in the Hall.

🗣New to the Pro Football Hall of Fame The jersey & pants that @JalenHurts wore in Week 14, when he ran for his 10th rushing TD of the season during @Eagles 48-22 win over NYG. Hurts became the first QB in NFL history to rush for 10+ TDs in consecutive seasons. 📹: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/iEcFWaidH8 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 5, 2023

The fourth-year quarterback has blossomed into one of the NFL’s best at his position since being selected 53rd overall in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, earning 2022 Second Team All-Pro honors, and being named the NFL MVP runner-up.

