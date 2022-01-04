Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' NSFW postgame speech will fire you up

Hurts' NSFW postgame speech will fire any Eagles fan up originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts presents himself as one of the calmest people in the world of sports. From his platitudinal answers in press conferences to not being fazed by a dang wall nearly collapsing on top of him, the 23-year-old seems to be perpetually even-keel.

So when Hurts actually shows emotion, even in small bursts, it feels particularly noteworthy - and is also exciting for Eagles fans who want to know their QB better.

After Nick Sirianni gave his customary postgame speech following Sunday's win, Hurts was captured by the team's video crew giving his own mini-speech to the team about their mindset heading into Week 18 and the postseason following a fourth straight win.

It's brief, but it's fiery and it's fantastic - and surprisingly profane.

You can watch Hurts' speech here, starting at 0:42:

And here's the full transcript of the locker room address:

"We see everything we've overcome, man. We know we control everything we f***ing do. And [Fletcher Cox] said it last night, 'Nobody give a f*** about the play. Nobody give a f*** about who make the play. F***in' [Rodney McLeod] came in today and he made a big-time play when we needed it.

"[...]

"Straight f***ing grit, straight f***ing perseverance man, through all this s**t, the whole f***ing season. We gonna keep this s**t going.

"[...]

"Eagles on three. One, two, three - EAGLES."

DANG.

I don't care how you feel about Hurts' arm strength, or his accuracy, or his long-term viability as a franchise QB.

This guy is a leader, and he obviously has the ear of that entire locker room. And at his age, and his level of experience, that's incredibly impressive.

I don't know if Hurts is The Guy, and frankly I don't care right now. This Eagles team has given fans so much happiness out of thin air. This is the kind of season everyone should try to simply enjoy while it's happening instead of worrying about the future. We can evaluate everything once the run is over, wherever it ends.

But Hurts has shown he's willing to leave it all out there, and that fires me up to watch him play some playoff football.

