Eagles QB Jalen Hurts named a finalists for NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year award

Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson and Patrick Mahomes are finalists for both AP NFL MVP and AP Offensive Player of the Year. Joe Burrow and Josh Allen are the other two finalists for MVP — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 25, 2023

The NFL Honors is just a few short weeks away and the Philadelphia Eagles will be well-represented that evening.

According to Rob Maaddi, All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts has been named a finalist for the Associated Press NFL MVP and the Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

