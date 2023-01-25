Eagles QB Jalen Hurts named a finalists for NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year award

Glenn Erby

The NFL Honors is just a few short weeks away and the Philadelphia Eagles will be well-represented that evening.

According to Rob Maaddi, All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts has been named a finalist for the Associated Press NFL MVP and the Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

