Eagles QB Jalen Hurts named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

🚨 JALEN HURTS, NFC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE MONTH 🚨#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/zzSeNMOKH5 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 29, 2022

Eagles’ third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September after leading Philadelphia to three straight wins to kick off the 2022 campaign.

According to NFL Research, Hurts is the first player with at least 900 passing and 100 rushing yards through three games since at least 1950.

The third-year quarterback had 318 yards and three passing touchdowns in a 24-8 victory over the Commanders in Week 3.

Hurts is one of just two NFL quarterbacks (Lamar Jackson) with 1,000+ total yards through Week 3.

The quarterback is averaging 305.3 passing yards and 55.7 rushing yards per game in 2022 — and no player has ever posted 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards per game for an entire season.

List

Eagles-Jaguars: 7 stats to know for Week 4

List

TV coverage map for Eagles vs. Jaguars in Week 4

List

Studs and duds from Eagles 24-8 win over Washington in Week 3

Related

Watch: Pat McAfee, Darius Butler break down an incredible throw from Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Eagles-Jaguars injury report: A.J. Brown, Darius Slay among four to not practice Eagles sign OT Roderick Johnson to the practice squad Eagles DE Brandon Graham named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire