Eagles QB Jalen Hurts misses practice with shoulder injury ahead of Week 17 vs. Saints

Officially, #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) did not participate in the #Eagles walk-through. … #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee) also didn’t practice. Some backups in big spots this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2022

Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni are saying all the right things about the Eagles Pro Bowl quarterback pushing to play, but he missed the teams’ initial practice due to his shoulder injury.

Wednesday will be an estimated injury report because of a walkthrough, but Hurts did not participate as he works to rehab a sprained AC joint.

