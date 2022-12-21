Eagles QB Jalen Hurts misses practice as he deals with shoulder sprain

Jalen Hurts misses practice as he deals with shoulder sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was not on the field Wednesday afternoon during the portion of Eagles practice at the NovaCare Complex that's open to the media.

Gardner Minshew and Ian Book were the only quarterbacks in uniform.

Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder during the third quarter of the Eagles' win over the Bears Sunday at Soldier Field.

On Tuesday, both Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni said there's a chance Hurts will play Saturday against the Cowboys in Dallas, but that seems increasingly unlikely with the game now just three days away.

Both Hurts and Minshew missed the Tuesday walkthrough. Minshew was in Hattiesburg, Miss., delivering the eulogy of former Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, who was his coach at Washington State.

Although it would be possible for Hurts to play Saturday without practicing on Tuesday or Wednesday, it would be unusual. The Eagles are scheduled to practice Thursday before traveling to North Texas on Friday. The Eagles face the Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Eagles will clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket and a 1st-round bye and home-field advantage with one win or one Cowboys loss the rest of the season.

Hurts, who is likely to be named to his first Pro Bowl team Wednesday evening, is one of 13 NFL quarterbacks to start all 14 of his team's games. He missed one start because of injury last year and Minshew threw two touchdowns to Dallas Goedert in a 33-18 win over the Jets in December.

Huets ranks 11th in the NFL with 22 touchdown passes, 3rd in interception ratio, 10th in passing yards and 6th in completion percentage. He's also second in the NFL with 13 touchdown runs -- 2nd-most ever by a quarterback -- and second in rushing first downs. His 35 total touchdowns are 4th-most in the league.

Also missing practice Wednesday was wide receiver Zach Pascal, who showed up on the injury report Tuesday with a concussion. Pascal was on a side field with a trainer, so he is already progressing through the NFL's concussion protocol.

K'Von Wallace, who was listed as not practicing Tuesday in a walkthrough -- a projection of his status if the Eagles held a full practice -- was on the field Wednesday participating. And Tyree Jackson, who was limited Tuesday with a knee, was also on the field. The official injury report will be out later Wednesday afternoon.

Also, safety Reed Blankenship, who missed the Bears game with a knee injury, was again a full participant and should be fine for the Cowboys game. With both Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Blankenship unavailable Sunday, Wallace made his seventh career start.