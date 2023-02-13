Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts makes history with 3 TD performance in first half of Super Bowl LVII

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts just became the first player ever to throw for a TD and rush for two TDs in a Super Bowl. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) February 13, 2023

Jalen Hurts is set to cash in on a massive contract extension after the Super Bowl and he’ll now have a historic feat to add to his resume.

Hurts has three total touchdowns in the first half, making it the first time in history that a quarterback has ever passed for one touchdown and rushed for two touchdowns in Super Bowl history.

The MVP runner-up at NFL Honors, Hurts is currently outplaying Patrick Mahomes, as the Eagles’ quarterback is 14-17 passing for 154 yards.

Hurts also has 61 yards on ten carries as Philadelphia leads 21-14 with less than a minute remaining in the first half.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire