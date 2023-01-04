Eagles QB Jalen Hurts limited again at practice

QB Jalen Hurts limited again at practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jalen Hurts was listed as limited on the Eagles’ initial practice report of the week.

Seventeen days after suffering a right shoulder injury in Chicago, Hurts was listed as a limited participant in the Eagles’ walkthrough in their indoor Bubble.

A walkthrough injury report is a projection of what each player’s status would be in a full practice.

Hurts did not participate at all in last Wednesday’s practice before returning to work on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday.

Being limited on Wednesday in itself isn’t discouraging. Miles Sanders was limited last week on Wednesday and played on Sunday.

But if Hurts is limited and not a full participant Thursday in the first of two full practices, that would point toward him missing a third straight game. If he’s a full participant Thursday, that would point to him starting against the Giants.

The Eagles, coming off losses to the Cowboys and Saints, have their third and final chance to clinch top seed in the NFC playoff bracket against a Giants team that’s already locked into the No. 6 spot.

Nick Sirianni said on Sunday that Hurts was “close” to playing against the Saints Sunday. The Eagles are 13-1 when Hurts starts and 0-2 when Minshew starts.

Tackle Lane Johnson (groin), cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe), cornerback Zech McPhearson (illness) and defensive end Josh Sweat (neck) all sat out practice Wednesday.

Johnson, who got hurt in the Dallas game, hopes to return for the postseason before undergoing needed surgery.

Maddox also got hurt in the Dallas game. He’s missed seven games with various injuries so far this year. If the Eagles place him on Injured Reserve a second time his season would be over.

Sanders (knee) and linebacker Shaun Bradley wrist) were listed as limited Wednesday.