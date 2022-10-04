Clemson holds on to Top 5 in ESPN’s latest undefeated ranking
Clemson continues to rank consistently across the board within the Top 5.
Clemson continues to rank consistently across the board within the Top 5.
"To get made fun of on SNL, a dream come true," Eli Manning joked in response to the kit.
7 touchdowns and 356 yards later, Arch now holds the records previously held by Peyton and Eli.
Arch Manning now ranks No. 1 on Newman's all-time passing list after passing Peyton and Eli.
Here's what Aaron Rodgers told Bailey Zappe after the Patriots rookie quarterback's NFL debut in Week 4.
Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley of the Rams take down a protester running across the field.
Tom Brady fired off an A+ tweet the day after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Buccaneers in Week 4.
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled a protestor with a pink smoke bomb who ran on the field during Monday Night Football against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
Peyton Manning hasnt played in the NFL for seven seasons, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock.
Baker Mayfield's regression is a big problem for the Panthers.
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner took down a protestor Monday night during the 49ers game at Levi's Stadium.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news coming out of NFL Week 4, including Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR, before discussing potential waiver wire claims that fantasy managers could make to fill the holes on their roster.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
The newspaper owned by the family who owns the sports media outlet that eventually will employ Tom Brady continues to break significant news about Brady’s personal life. Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post reports that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have hired divorce lawyers. The Post previously reported that marital discord caused Brady’s 11-day training-camp [more]
Following the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Deebo Samuel dropped an amazing quote regarding how he views opposing defenses.
During the third and fourth quarters of the 49ers' "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, Steph Curry dropped by "ManningCast" and had a blast.
49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga broke down his pick six in the 49ers' Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.
The Commanders are just four weeks into the Carson Wentz experience, but things already sound like they're turning for the worst in our nation's capitol. By Adam Hermann
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning had a little fun with a bizarre scene in 49ers-Rams that resulted in Bobby Wagner laying out a protester on the field.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 5 of the season including the Giants at Green Bay, Dallas at the Rams, and Las Vegas at Kansas City