Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts to join Peyton and Eli ‘Manning Cast’ for Monday Night Football

Jalen Hurts is the hottest thing smoking in the NFL, so it makes sense for the Eagles star to make an appearance on the week’s biggest show.

Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions confirmed that Philadelphia’s MVP candidate at quarterback would be joining Peyton and Eli on the “Manning Cast” for Monday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

The Monday night simulcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+ features featuring Peyton and Eli Manning hosting a part variety show, part football broadcast, and all comedy.

List

Stock up, stock down for the Eagles after 29-21 win over Jaguars in Week 4

List

Eagles' PFF grades: Best and worst from 29-21 win over Jaguars in Week 4

List

National reactions: Eagles flying high at 4-0 after win over Jaguars

Related

Eagles cornerbacks Avonte Maddox and Darius Slay could be game-time decisions for Week 5 Eagles signing OL Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad Eagles LT Jordan Mailata set for MRI after suffering shoulder injury in win over Jaguars Watch: Haason Reddick with strip sack of Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Eagles QB Jalen Hurts named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire