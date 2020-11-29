Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to get increased playing time vs. the Seahawks on Monday night

The embattled Eagles will face the Seahawks on Monday Night Football in a must-win game for the team and select personnel.

With Carson Wentz embedded in a historic slump and the Eagles badly in need of a win head coach Doug Pederson was asked about the possibility of rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts getting more than the few gadget plays that he typically has in his weekly package.

Asked about Hurts possibly playing a series or two, Pederson was vague with his response.

“As far as the plays and the snaps, I mean, he hasn’t gotten any more than he would get throughout the course of the week normally since we’ve been playing him. I’m not going to reveal any game plan plans with him at this time.”

Pederson went on to say that he likes how Hurts has progressed as a rookie and that he’s greatly improving.

Does that mean Hurts will earn more snaps?

On Sunday morning, Ian Rapoport and Tim McManus both reported that Hurts saw increased snaps during the week of practice and he’ll likely see playing time at quarterback without Carson Wentz on the field.

The question remains to be seen, but the Eagles badly need a win, Carson Wentz can ill afford another disaster and Doug Pederson could be coaching for his job over the next few weeks with owner Jeffrey Lurie likely to address the head coach or the head coach at seasons end.

