Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on a historic offensive pace entering Week 4 vs. the Jaguars

Jalen Hurts entered the 2022 NFL season with huge expectations, and through three games, he’s on pace to shatter every modern-day offensive record from an Eagles quarterback.

According to NFL Research, Hurts is the first player with at least 900 passing and 100 rushing yards through three games since at least 1950.

The third-year quarterback had 318 yards and three passing touchdowns in a 24-8 victory over the Commanders in Week 3.

Hurts is averaging 305.3 passing yards and 55.7 rushing yards per game in 2022 — and no player has ever posted 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards per game for an entire season.

