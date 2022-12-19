Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts gets a shout out from legendary R&B singer Anita Baker after win

Jalen Hurts is a smooth quarterback with an old soul, and most days the Eagles star prefers listening to an R&B legend.

After Philadelphia’s 25-20 win over the Bears, the great Pam Oliver asked Hurts how he’d be celebrating a hard-fought victory in the frigid Chicago temperatures.

Hurts responded by saying that he was going to listen to Anita Baker on the flight home and enjoy his teammates before starting preparation for a Christmas Eve showdown against Dallas.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Word trickles down in social media and the soulful Baker congratulated Hurts on his solid performance after the MVP candidate went 22-37 passing for 315 yards, zero passing touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Hurts also carried the ball 17 times for 61 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire