Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts expected to be available for Week 18 matchup vs. Giants

Jalen Hurts will miss his second straight game with a shoulder injury, but Philadelphia’s Pro Bowl quarterback appears on track for the season finale.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Hurts has improved enough to be available for Week 18 if the Eagles need Hurts to help lock up the NFC East and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Philadelphia needs one win in their final two games and Hurts could see action next week to avoid having a month in between the Bears’ win and the divisional round of the playoffs.

“He’s ready to go for next week,” one source told ESPN. The Eagles have no worries about Hurts’ availability and effectiveness for the playoffs, according to a source. He returned to practice this past week and the team was impressed with the velocity and accuracy of his throws.

Hurts returned to practice in a limited capacity this week as Philadelphia started preparation for a Saints team that he’s defeated twice since entering the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire