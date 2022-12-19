Eagles QB Jalen Hurts doubtful for matchup against Cowboys after suffering sprained shoulder

#Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts’ status is in doubt for Saturday’s game against the #Cowboys because of a sprained throwing shoulder suffered in the third quarter Sunday, sources tell me, @RapSheet and @MikeGarafolo. The injury isn’t considered long term. pic.twitter.com/k3sMH8aiPo — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 19, 2022

The Eagles are 13-1 and all but assured of the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, but the team could be without star quarterback Jalen Hurts for Saturday afternoon.

Tom Pelissero is reporting that Hurts suffered a shoulder sprain on one of his runs against the Bears and his status for Saturday is in doubt.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire