Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts was deliberate in not targeting A.J. Brown vs. Jets

The Eagles’ starters were perfect on offense in their preseason debut, and they did it did without their most accomplished weapon being involved.

Star wide receiver A.J. Brown was not targeted by quarterback Jalen Hurts in Friday’s 24-21 preseason loss to the Jets, and the move was intentional. Rather than sticking to a training camp narrative and feeding Brown in front of the home crowd, Hurts spread the ball around to a handful of different pass catchers.

Brown wasn’t worried and had this to say afterward.

A.J. Brown, who has been Jalen Hurts' favorite target in training camp, didn't see a pass come his way in his #Eagles preseason debut. He explained why: “Going into the game, Jalen told me he wasn’t going to throw me the ball. That’s how it was going to go.” — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 13, 2022

With DeVonta Smith nursing a hamstring injury, Brown has dominated during training camp, and Hurts hasn’t been shy about targeting his closest friend during ten training camp practices.

The instant chemistry has caused some to wonder if Hurts would force the action toward Brown rather than take what the opposing defense gives him.

Friday night was only one series but proved that Hurts could be disciplined with the scheme, and Brown understands how things could flow from week to week.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire