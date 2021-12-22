Eagles QB Jalen Hurts breaks Mike Vicks single season franchise record for rushing TDs by QB

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
Records are meant to be broken and Jalen Hurts just zipped by Michael Vick (2010) for the franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a season.

After a rough start to Tuesday night, Hurts tied Vick for his franchise-record 9th rushing touchdown of the season.

Early in the second half, Hurts passed Vick for first after scoring his 10 rushing touchdowns of the season.

Hurts joined Cam Newton (2011) & Kyler Murray (2020) as the only quarterbacks in NFL history w/ 700+ rush yds & 9+ rush touchdowns in a season.

