Eagles QB Gardner Minshew hooks up with DeVonta Smith for 14 yard TD vs. Cowboys

Being aggressive has its benefits and the Eagles have jumped out to a double-digit lead over the Cowboys thanks to some timely play calling on fourth down.

Earlier in the ballgame A.J. Brown took advantage of Trevon Diggs’s aggressive style of play, hauling in a dime from Gardner Minshew on an out-and-up move that confused the Dallas star cornerback.

Diggs got caught being nosey again on this 14-yard touchdown pass from Minshew to DeVonta Smith.

GARDNER MINSHEW ON FOURTH DOWN pic.twitter.com/Ro8goIeYLg — PFF (@PFF) December 24, 2022

Minshew is now 13-21 for 212 yards, one touchdown, and one interception as Philadelphia looks to overcome another costly turnover late in the third quarter.

List

10 takeaways from the first half as the Eagles hold a 20-17 lead over the Cowboys

List

Jerry Jones on Eagles as a measuring stick, Howie Roseman's roster building and more

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire