Eagles QB Gardner Minshew praises ‘great dude’ Trevor Lawrence

Gardner Minshew may have been replaced by Trevor Lawrence as quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he’s not holding grudges.

Minshew and Lawrence “competed” for the starting role in Jacksonville prior to the 2021 season, although it was never much of a real competition after the Jaguars drafted the latter first overall. Minshew was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles near the end of August last year and is currently Jalen Hurts’ backup.

On Thursday, three days ahead of Minshew’s first game against the Jaguars since the trade, Jacksonville’s former starting quarterback had nothing but good things to say about the guy who took his job.

Gardner Minshew on Trevor Lawrence: "First, just great dude. Super humble. He's been told how good he is his whole life, he doesn't carry that around with him. Just a good dude to be around. …Talent-wise, he's got everything you could ask for." — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) September 29, 2022

Minshew, 26, was the Jaguars’ sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and was thrust into the lineup during his first NFL game when Nick Foles went down with an injury. In two seasons in Jacksonville, Minshew threw for 37 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

On Thursday, he also had plenty of nice things to say about the place where his NFL career began.

Minshew on his Jags career: "It was awesome. Being a 6th-round guy, having the opportunity to play as much as I did, it changed the whole trajectory of my career. So I couldn't be more grateful of my time there and the people there. So it'll be cool to play them." — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) September 29, 2022

The Jaguars received a sixth-round pick from the trade of Minshew. It was used this April to select cornerback Gregory Junior, who is currently on the team’s practice squad.

Minshew made two starts for the Eagles last year and threw four touchdowns with one interception. He hasn’t seen the field yet in 2022.

