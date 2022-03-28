Eagles’ QB coach to get an up-close look at San Howell during UNC pro day

The Eagles always do their due diligence on quarterbacks in the draft process and with three first round picks in April’s installment, Howie Roseman has eyes on every top prospect in America.

Roseman sent quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to Chapel Hill to get eyes on All-ACC quarterback Sam Howell.

Johnson has had a busy week, with with Malik Willis holding his pro day at Liberty University on Tuesday, followed by Ole Miss’ Matt Corral on Wednesday and Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati.

