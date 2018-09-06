Could Eagles QB Carson Wentz really miss several weeks?

The way the Philadelphia Eagles have made it seem, Carson Wentz missed Week 1, but barely. He seemed close to a return.

A report says that might not be the case.

Before Thursday night’s Eagles-Atlanta Falcons NFL opener, which can be seen on the Yahoo Sports mobile app (IOS and Android), NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Wentz could miss “several weeks.”

If Wentz, an MVP candidate last season who tore his ACL in early December, misses even the first month of the season, that adds to the Eagles’ challenge of repeating as Super Bowl champions.

Eagles will be cautious with Carson Wentz

Rapoport explained that it was his understanding that the Eagles wouldn’t play Wentz until he’s 100 percent healthy.

“They are being overly cautious with the face of their franchise,” Rapoport said.

If that is what the Eagles will do, it’s understandable. It was an optimistic timetable to think Wentz would be back by opening day. Even the Eagles’ second game on Sept. 16 comes barely more than nine months since Wentz suffered the injury.

Wentz is in his third season and he was clearly on a path to superstardom when he got hurt. The Eagles want him to be a top quarterback for the next decade. If they don’t believe he’s 100 percent, they wouldn’t risk his long-term future.

When will Wentz return?

It is a bit surprising to hear Wentz could miss several weeks, because he seemed close to playing. Even during a news conference on Sunday in which he was upset at a report that Nick Foles would start against the Falcons, Eagles coach Doug Pederson indicated Wentz hadn’t been ruled out.

While there was clearly some competitive advantage reasons for Pederson’s answer, it did seem like if Wentz was remotely close for Week 1, he’d have a shot to play in Week 2, which was 10 days later. Apparently it might be more complicated than that.

Plenty of scenarios still seem possible. If Wentz is cleared for contact soon, he has reportedly looked good in practice and said himself he feels good. Maybe the Eagles would continue to hold him out just to be extra safe, but most NFL teams don’t operate that way.

Until Wentz is back we’ll wonder when his return will be, and perhaps it will be a little longer than anticipated.

Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz could miss several more weeks, according to a report. (AP)

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



