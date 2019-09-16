Eagles QB Carson Wentz banged up, replaced by Josh McCown for a few plays

Philadelphia Eagles fans hoped they’d never see a quarterback other than Carson Wentz play this season, except maybe in a blowout.

It took until the second quarter of Philadelphia’s second game.

Wentz had a rough first half, and went to the medical tent late in the first half. NBC’s Michele Tafoya said he was being checked for a concussion. Josh McCown, signed out of retirement when Nate Sudfeld suffered an arm injury in the preseason, came in. It wasn’t too serious though, because with 13 seconds left in the half, Wentz checked back in during the middle of a drive. His first pass was too high to Nelson Agholor and knocked loose for an incompletion.

Wentz took some hard hits in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons, and appeared to have his knee and ribs banged up in the first half, as well as the hit that led to him getting checked for a concussion. The Eagles suffered multiple injuries in the first half, including starting receivers Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (groin). Backup tight end Dallas Goedert also was out with a calf injury he might have suffered in pregame warmups. Center Jason Kelce also was checked out for an injury but returned, and Agholor went into the concussion protocol before halftime but returned as well.

Quarterback Carson Wentz had to get checked for a concussion during Sunday night's game. (Getty Images)

