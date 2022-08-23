The Eagles placed a pair of players to the reserve/physically unable to perform list as part of the moves they made to comply with Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to slash their roster to 53 players.

Tight end Tyree Jackson and offensive lineman Brett Toth have both landed on the list. Neither player will be able to play in the first four games of the season as a result of landing on the list.

Both Jackson and Toth are recovering from torn ACLs.

The Eagles also waived tackle Jarrid Williams, running back DeAndre Torrey, and cornerback Josh Blackwell on Tuesday. They’ll have to make 27 other moves by next Tuesday to set their initial 53-man roster.

Eagles put Tyree Jackson, Brett Toth on reserve/PUP list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk