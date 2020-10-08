Eagles put T.J. Edwards, Rudy Ford on injured reserve

The Eagles opened up a pair of spots on their 53-man roster Thursday by placing a pair of players on injured reserve.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards and safety Rudy Ford will be unavailable for at least the next three games as a result of the move.

Edwards missed practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury. He started all four games, played 42 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and is credited with 15 tackles and a forced fumble.

Ford is also sidelined by a hamstring injury. He has seen action on special teams only in three of the team’s games and has made five tackles.

No corresponding moves were announced, so the Eagles can make a couple of additions before facing the Steelers on Sunday.

