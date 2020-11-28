Eagles put Sua Opeta on IR with bulging disc that needs surgery

Yet another Eagles offensive lineman lands on Injured Reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

In a season with seemingly endless injuries to the Eagles’ offensive line, you can add another to the list.

The Eagles on Saturday put 24-year-old offense guard Sua Opeta on Injured Reserve.

Opeta, who has started two games this season, popped up on the Eagles’ injury report Friday with a back injury. Opeta has a bulging disc that will require surgery soon, a league source told NBC Sports Philadelphia. Tests revealed the bulging disc late in the week.

With the anticipated recovery time, it’s likely Opeta’s season is over.

The Eagles will also at some point put Lane Johnson (ankle) on IR too. Johnson will soon have ankle surgery to repair his deltoid ligament.

Just a couple hours before the Eagles put Opeta on IR, offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland was praising the second year UDFA out of Weber State. Opeta recently passed Nate Herbig on the Eagles’ depth chart.

“That’s the guy you should be asking me about in terms of how did he perform, because I thought he’s been outstanding,” Stoutland said. “I think his development over the last few weeks has really done well. I mean, so when you look at him and he’s played against some really good players and the New York Giants and all and those guys are physical and I thought he performed pretty good for a young player like that.”

Opeta got his first NFL action earlier this season and then started both games against the Giants. He just played 17 snaps at right guard (out of position) against the Browns last week. In total, Opeta played 170 snaps (24%) this season.

Meanwhile, Jason Peters has been moved to right guard but he’s questionable for Monday’s game with a toe injury.

The Eagles are expected to start their 10th different offensive line in 11 games on Monday night.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube