Eagles put Nakobe Dean on IR, sign Nicholas Morrow to active roster

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on Monday that linebacker Nakobe Dean will miss weeks with the foot injury he suffered against the Patriots in Week One and the Eagles made a roster move reflecting that reality on Tuesday.

The team announced that Dean has been placed on injured reserve. He will miss at least the next four games with Thursday night's matchup with the Vikings the next one on the docket for Philadelphia.

Dean's roster spot will be taken by linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The Eagles signed Morrow off of their practice squad.

After spending four seasons with the Raiders, Morrow started all 17 games for the Bears last season. He had 116 tackles and an interception in those contests.

The Eagles also officially announced that former Titans first-round pick Rashaan Evans has been signed to the practice squad.