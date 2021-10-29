Eagles running back Miles Sanders is set to miss multiple games with ankle and foot injuries.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Eagles are putting Sanders on injured reserve. Sanders left last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders early and he has not taken part in practice this week.

Sanders has 63 carries for 300 yards and 19 catches for 118 yards this season. Eagles head coach Nick Siranni has been criticized for not using Sanders enough in the ground game.

He won’t be able to use him at all for the next three games. Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott are the other backs on the 53-man roster. Jordan Howard and Jason Huntley are on the practice squad.

Eagles will put Miles Sanders on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk