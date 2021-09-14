Eagles put Le’Raven Clark on practice squad IR, bring back Harry Crider

Eagles make flurry of practice squad moves entering Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles made a flurry of practice squad roster moves on Tuesday as they get set to begin preparing for the 49ers in Week 2.

First, the Eagles placed offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark on the practice squad Injured Reserve list and re-signed center Harry Crider to take his spot.

The Eagles also protected their four practice squad players this week: OL Kayode Awosika, CB Craig James, S Elijah Riley and DT Marvin Wilson.

Of those four protected players, the Eagles might need Riley this week, especially if Marcus Epps (concussion) isn’t cleared in time to play.

Clark, 28, was released at final cuts by the Eagles but was brought back to the practice squad as a potential depth player. Clark missed the beginning of training camp on the PUP list because of an Achilles tear in 2020 but returned in training camp and looked good. The Eagles did not disclose what injury landed him on the IR this time.

Crider, 22, went undrafted out of Indiana this spring and signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent. The Eagles initially gave Crider a signing bonus of $22,500 and $42,500 total guaranteed. Crider started 21 games for the Hoosiers over the last two years.

Entering Week 1, Clark was one of the four protected practice squad players, along with Riley, WR John Hightower and RB Jordan Howard.

Protecting practice squad players prevents them from being poached by other teams.

NFL teams in 2021 also have the ability to elevate two players from the practice squad to the active roster for games each week. The Eagles didn’t elevate anyone in Week 1.

