Eagles put Jordan Davis on injured reserve

When Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni ruled rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis out for Thursday’s game against the Texans with an ankle injury, he said the team was still sorting through whether Davis would wind up on injured reserve.

It didn’t take long for the Eagles to come to a decision. The team announced that Davis has been placed on injured reserve on Wednesday afternoon.

The first-round pick will have to miss at least four games as a result of the move. He has 14 tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed so far this season.

Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Milton Williams, and Marlon Tuipulotu remain on hand at defensive tackle for Philadelphia.

