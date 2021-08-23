The Eagles made some roster moves on Sunday that ended one player’s season and ended two other bids to make the team.

Tight end Jason Croom was placed on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Thursday night’s game. Croom had one catch for a touchdown in four appearances with the Eagles last season.

Croom’s roster spot was filled by signing tight end Cary Angeline. He was signed by the Cardinals after going undrafted this year, but got dropped in Arizona earlier this month.

The Eagles also waived safety Lavert Hill and wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon. The moves come ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline for teams to get to 80 players, although the Eagles will actually have 81 because of a roster exemption for defensive end Matt Leo.

Eagles put Jason Croom on IR, sign Cary Angeline and cut two others originally appeared on Pro Football Talk