Eagles put Jaeden Graham on injured reserve

The Eagles welcomed Richard Rodgers back to the active roster this week, but they’re going to be without another tight end for the rest of the season.

The team announced that Jaeden Graham has been placed on injured reserve Friday. Graham signed with the team just before the start of training camp.

Graham signed with the Falcons after going undrafted out of Yale in 2018 and spent his rookie season on the practice squad. He played in all 32 games for the team over the next two seasons, but missed all of last year while on injured reserve.

He had 12 catches for 174 yards and a touchdown while playing in Atlanta.

With Graham on injured reserve, the Eagles are left with Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, Noah Togiai, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside at tight end.

