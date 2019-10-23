Eagles put Hassan Ridgeway on IR

The Eagles opened the season with Fletcher Cox, Timmy Jernigan, Malik Jackson and Hassan Ridgeway forming their defensive tackle group, but only one of them is currently healthy enough to play.

Jernigan is out with a foot injury and Ridgeway joined Jackson on injured reserve Wednesday. Ridgeway injured his ankle during last Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys.

Ridgeway, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Colts, played just under 53 percent of the team’s defensive snaps while appearing in all seven of the team’s games this season. He had eight tackles, four quarterback hits and two sacks in those appearances.

With Ridgeway off the active roster, Albert Huggins and Anthony Rush join Cox as healthy defensive tackles. Neither of them has played a snap with the team this season.