Eagles put George Karlaftis through individual workout as draft interest in Purdue pass rusher intensifies

Edge rusher George Karlaftis pushin’ through 23-degree weather 🥶@BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/1jEkUXG0Sb — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 30, 2022

The Eagles have a definite interest in former Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis and during the Boilermakers pro day on Wednesday, the franchise got an up close look at the chiseled pass rusher.

Karlaftis ran a 4.71 40-yard dash in frigid temperatures while weighing in at 263 pounds. According to Aaron Wilson and others, Eagles brass actually ran Karlaftis’s position drills, and then put him through a private workout immediately afterwards.

#Purdue DE George Karlaftis 6-foot-4, 266 Speed to power rusher — with well schooled hand usage/counter moves. High effort player. Can pick up sacks late in the down. Lacks lower body twitch/explosiveness. Fits as a strong side DE in a pro front. @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/YxjAHkdH1v — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 30, 2022

A first-team All-Big 10 selection and a third-team All-American in 2021, Karlaftis logged 5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles, and a touchdown last season.

He looks the part and like Derek Barnett and other pass rushers that Howie Roseman covets, he’ll pressure and get hits on the quarterback — key stats that Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman holds in the same regards as an actual sack.

