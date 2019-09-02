Eagles put Cre’Von LeBlanc on injured reserve

It’s been a busy day for Eagles cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc.

The Eagles announced that they’ve signed LeBlanc to a contract extension through the 2020 season on Monday and then followed that up a few hours later by placing him on injured reserve.

LeBlanc injured his foot this summer and did not play in any of the team’s preseason games. He will be eligible to be designated for return after six weeks on the list. He can begin practicing at that point and would be eligible to play after missing eight weeks.

The move leaves the Eagles with an empty roster spot and four cornerbacks on the 53-man roster.