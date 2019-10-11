Eagles put Corey Clement on IR, promote Boston Scott

The Eagles ruled out a pair of running backs on Friday’s injury report and they removed one of them from the 53-man roster a short time later.

The team announced that Corey Clement has been placed on injured reserve. He has been out with a shoulder injury and will miss at least the next eight weeks as a result of the injury.

Clement has appeared in four games this season without touching the ball on offense. He has three kickoff returns and muffed the lone punt return he attempted.

Darren Sproles has also been ruled out this week because of a quad injury. The Eagles promoted Boston Scott from the practice squad to take Clement’s spot and flesh out the backfield for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Scott played in two games for the Eagles last season. He returned four kickoffs for 96 yards.