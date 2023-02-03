Eagles’ punter Arryn Siposs says he’s ‘ready to go’ for Super Bowl LVII

Eagles’ punter says he’s ‘ready to go’ for Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

On the day the Eagles activated his practice window on Injured Reserve, punter Arryn Siposs declared himself ready to play.

Now, we’ll see if the Eagles activate him before Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

“Feeling good. Feeling really good,” Siposs said on Thursday to NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Ready to go, which is great. If the opportunity arises, that would be fantastic. But it’s good to be back out there with the guys and get to do my thing for a couple weeks. And we’ll see how it goes.”

Siposs, 30, has been on Injured Reserve since suffering a serious ankle injury on Dec. 11 against the Giants. It initially looked like a season-ender. He tore his deltoid ligament and suffered a high ankle sprain. But he didn’t need surgery and has been getting closer while on IR.

In early January, Siposs said he expected to be ready for the NFC Championship Game but the Eagles didn’t begin his practice window until Wednesday. Despite that, Siposs said he thinks he could have played against the 49ers.

And he’s anticipating he’ll get the chance against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

“I mean, I’ve always got to anticipate that,” Siposs said. “If I don’t think that then I’m not doing anything good by me. I’m going out there to prepare to play and that’s all there is to it. Whatever happens, happens. It’s a great opportunity to go out there and be able to do my thing.”

Once Siposs landed on IR, the Eagles replaced him with 14-year veteran Brett Kern, who has had some shaky moments. He had a good game against the Giants in the divisional round, pinning them deep a few times. But against the 49ers, he had a net average of just 35.8, even if one of those bad punts was the fault of the skycam wire.

Just take a look at the difference between Siposs and Kern this season, including playoffs:

Siposs: (13 games) 45.6 average, 39.5 net average, 16 inside 20

Kern: (6 games) 42.2 average, 37.7 net average, 4 inside the 20

There’s no question that Siposs was better before the injury than Kern has been since the Eagles signed him to replace Siposs. If Siposs is healthy, this shouldn’t be a very hard decision.

This was Siposs’s second season as the Eagles’ punter after they let Cameron Johnston walk following the 2020 season. He definitely showed great improvement after a rough ending to his 2021 season.

While Siposs admitted it has been “tough” at times to become a spectator, he’s been proud as he’s watched these last two playoff wins without him. The Eagles have outscored the Giants and 49ers 69-14 in divisional round and conference title game.

“It’s been great that the guys have done such a great job and we’re playing our best football at the right time,” he said. “Do you have moments where you’d like to be out there? There’s no doubt. But we’re in this position now and that’s all that matters.”

And now Siposs has a shot to return for the biggest game of his life.

He’s pretty grateful for that.

“Yeah, for sure. Who wouldn’t be?” Siposs said. “It’s been a long grind over the last 7 or 8 weeks. I’m very fortunate to be in this position to have a shot at it. And we’ll see what happens.”

