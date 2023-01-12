Eagles punter Arryn Siposs now expects to return this year after scary injury

Siposs now expects to return this year after scary injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Arryn Siposs forever endeared himself to Eagles fans when he trash talked Giants fans … while being carted off the field at MetLife Stadium during the first Giants game last month.

Siposs suffered a serious lower leg injury when he was hit near the sideline after scooping up a blocked punt deep in Eagles territory and returning it 13 yards, just shy of the first-down marker.

And when Giants fans gave him grief on his way off the field, he gave it right back. In profanity-laced Philly style.

“Ah, bleep, they deserved it,” Siposs said Thursday with a laugh. “They were giving me a bit of a hard time when the ball got blocked and calling out names themselves so I thought, ‘Why not? I’ll just give it back to them.’

“I was in a minute of obviously vulnerability in terms of not knowing what was going to happen and just kind of instincts took over. … I wasn’t willing to take any crap from anybody and that includes people up in the stands that happen to be wearing blue that day.”

Siposs was placed on Injured Reserve two days later with what was believed to be a season-ending injury.

Not so fast.

Siposs said Thursday his recovery has been very quick, he’s been out of the walking boot since Wednesday, he expects to resume kicking next week and if the Eagles win in the conference semifinal round he believes he’ll be able to play in the NFC Championship Game.

“It’s only been 24 hours since (the boot came off), but with the way I’m progressing at the moment, I’m looking to be able to (kick) sometime early next week or at the end of the week, but definitely looking forward to getting back out there and starting to put a lot more emphasis into that side of the game instead of building up the strength,” he said.

“It takes a bit of time. You can see my left calf is a lot smaller than my right calf, so it’s going to take a couple days, but it feels like my body has responded to everything that they’ve done so far. It’s my plant leg, so it’s just a matter of just making sure I build up enough stability and strength in that area so I can keep doing what I’ve been doing.”

Story continues

The Eagles could use Siposs, who raised his average from 43.9 to 45.6 this year and improved his net from 38.8 to 39.5.

His replacement, 36-year-old Brett Kern, has averaged 40.8 yards per kick with a 36.6 net — both career lows for a guy who’s been in the league 15 years. His 40.8 is lowest by an Eagles punter since Reggie Hodges averaged 36.8 before being released three games into the 2005 season and replaced by Sean Landeta.

Considering the nature of the injury, it would be remarkable if Siposs was able to punt again this year.

“Ripped the deltoid ligament on the inside and a high ankle sprain, too,” he said. “A little bit of work to be done to it, but fortunately enough I avoided surgery.

“Originally at the time, that was going to be the case, so I thought the season was definitely over, but after a couple second opinions it worked out really well so now it’s given me a chance to get back.”

Siposs, a Melbourne, Australia, native, said he was feeling sorry for himself when he first got hurt, mainly because he thought his second NFL season was over.

That quickly gave way to putting everything he had into rehab once he knew there was a chance he could get back.

“We’re rolling right now, we’re playing really good football, and it’s not a time you want to miss out on," Siposs said, "so there were definitely some times where you’re like, ‘Bleep, why does it happen to me?

“But you have to quickly move on and get yourself right knowing there’s a chance that you’ll be able to come back to play so it quickly switches from feeling sorry for yourself over that 48-hour period while you’re finding out everything to quickly changing and knowing that if I do it right and everything they ask and maybe a little bit extra I’m giving myself every opportunity to be out there when it matters.”

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube