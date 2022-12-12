Eagles punter Arryn Siposs out indefinitely after freak injury vs. Giants

Eagles searching for punter after Siposs injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles need to find a new punter and soon.

The ankle injury Arryn Siposs suffered on Sunday is going to keep him out for a while, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Monday afternoon. Sirianni also confirmed the Eagles will be bringing in a replacement in time for next week's game in Chicago.

“Arryn’s (injury) is looking like it’s going to be a little longer than we expected,” Sirianni said. “And so we will have to bring somebody in. Don’t really know how long it’s going to be. But we’re planning and we’ll obviously bring somebody in. We’re working through that right now.”

Siposs, 30, was seen in the locker room with a walking boot on his leg, the first sign that he’d miss some time.

Without Siposs, the Eagles will obviously need to add a punter and they are already bringing in 36-year-old Brett Kern for a visit, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. Kern hasn’t played this year but is a three-time Pro Bowler and was an All-Pro in 2019. He has played 14 full seasons in the NFL with the Broncos and Titans.

There’s a chance the Eagles might bring in some other punters for a look too. Earlier this season, they worked out a couple lefty punters before facing Washington’s Tress Way.

Siposs injured his ankle in the second quarter of the Eagles’ 48-22 win over the Giants. On the play, the Eagles were backed up and Siposs had his punt blocked. He made an athletic move to scoop the ball and nearly ran for a first down but was hit awkwardly near the sideline. He needed help to get back to the Eagles bench.

After a brief trip to the blue medical tent at MetLife Stadium, Siposs was carted inside and did not return.

In his absence, kicker Jake Elliott assumed punting duties. His only punt traveled 35 yards.

And rookie receiver/punt returner Britain Covey filled in as the field goal holder and did a solid job. Covey warmed up on the sideline and there weren’t any issues between him, Elliott and long-snapper Rick Lovato.

This season, Siposs has performed pretty well. He’s punted 44 times and is averaging 45.6 yards per punt, up from 43.9 last season. And he has downed 36.4% of his punts inside the 20-yard line, up from 30.9% last season.