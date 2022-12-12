Eagles punter Arryn Siposs out indefinitely after suffering leg injury in win over the Giants

#Eagles punter Arryn Siposs is out indefinitely with a lower-leg injury suffered when he scooped a blocked punt, ran and got crushed just short of a first down in Sunday’s win over the #Giants, per sources. Siposs is still undergoing tests. But Philly will need to add a punter. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 12, 2022

Philadelphia was already awaiting word on Reed Blankenship and it appears that they’ll need to add a punter to the roster as well.

Arryn Siposs left Sunday’s win with a leg injury after attempting to advance a punt, and now per Tom Pelissero, he’ll miss an indefinite amount of time.

Sunday with Siposs out, wide receiver Britain Covey was the holder on field goal attempts, and placekicker, Jake Elliott assumed the punting duties while holding a huge lead.

The 12-1 Eagles will work to add a punter ahead of Sunday’s matchup at Chicago.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire