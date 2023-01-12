Eagles punter Arryn Siposs hoping to return for NFC Divisional Round matchup

The Eagles could have one of the most important players returning next week, as punter Arryn Siposs is now out of a walking boot and preparing for a return.

Meeting with the media after Philadelphia’s Thursday practice, the second-year punter says he’s hopeful to return for the team’s divisional-round matchup against an opponent to be determined.

#Eagles punter Arryn Siposs said he got the boot off his left foot yesterday and is hopeful he’ll be back by the next game. He missed the last 4 games with an ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/wkkNzoV4As — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 12, 2023

Philadelphia signed punter Brett Kern to the active roster from the practice squad last week after his final gameday elevation.

Kern was signed to the Eagles practice squad on December 13 after Siposs suffered an ankle injury against the Giants.

Kern has averaged 42.6 gross yards per punt with a long of 53 yards. He also assumed the holder’s duties in Siposs’ absence.

List

Eagles buzz: Josh Sweat returns to practice, players requested padded sessions during bye week

List

Ranking offensive coordinator candidates the Eagles could target if Shane Steichen departs

List

Eagles PFF grades: Highest and lowest graded players from 2022 NFL regular season

List

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Eagles set to reload at several key positions

List

Eagles have 3 players make the first-ever 'All-Pro team' voted on only by players

Related

Eagles among teams with the highest salary-cap rollover into 2023 offseason Eagles' LB Haason Reddick named NFC Defensive Player of the Month Eagles' Lane Johnson cuts a WWE style promo with the Golden Title ahead of playoffs Eagles donate more than $400K to local nonprofits to help end gun violence in Philadelphia Eagles expected to sign CFL offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones to a futures deal

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire