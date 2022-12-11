Eagles punter Arryn Siposs carted off against Giants after trying to advance blocked punt

Arryn Siposs getting carted inside: pic.twitter.com/ffRRdLEd5i — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 11, 2022

After watching Reed Blankenship leave with an ankle injury, punter Arryn Siposs quickly followed with his own foot injury.

With Siposs out, wide receiver Britain Covey is the holder on field goal attempts, and placekicker, Jake Elliott would assume the punting duties if Nick Sirianni doesn’t choose to go for it on fourth down for the remainder of the game.

Philadelphia is currently leading the Giants 24-7 after an explosive first half of offense from the Eagles.

Everything to know heading into Eagles' Week 14 matchup vs. Giants

NFL Week 14 picks: Who the 'experts' are taking in Eagles vs. Giants

