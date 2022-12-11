Eagles punter Arryn Siposs carted off after bizarre play vs. Giants

Eagles punter Arryn Siposs carted off after bizarre play originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Eagles are up big on the Giants but they’ve lost a couple key players in the process.

First, they lost safety Reed Blankenship and now they’ve lost their punter.

Arryn Siposs was injured after he advanced the ball when one of his punts was blocked in the second quarter. Siposs was hit and went down awkwardly on the Giants’ sideline. He wasn’t able to make it all the way back to the Eagles’ sideline from the other side of the field and needed to be helped off:

After a short trip to the blue medical tent, Siposs was carted into the locker room. He was ruled out for the game.

The blocked punt set the Giants up with the ball at the Eagles’ 15-yard line and they were able to punch in a touchdown after getting that great field position.

The Eagles drove down the field on the ensuing possession after a big return from Boston Scott and hit a field goal. But without Siposs, the replacement holder is rookie receiver/punt returner Britain Covey.

Covey did a fine job on his first hold as Jake Elliott drilled a 29-yarder.

It’s likely that Elliott would handle punt duties if necessary. But the Eagles will probably be more likely to go for it on 4th downs without their punter.

Coming into this game, Siposs has punted 44 times this season with an average of 45.6, up from his average of 43.9 last season. He has also put 36.4% of his punts inside the 20. This was his first punt blocked all season.