Eagles pulling away in fourth quarter, taking a 29-17 lead

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert caught a 4-yard pass from Jalen Hurts with 11:22 remaining in Thursday night’s game. The Eagles went for two after a Texans offside penalty and Hurts ran it in, giving Philadelphia a 29-17 lead.

It completed a 10-play, 75-yard drive.

Hurts has completed 20 of 26 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns.

Goedert has eight receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Miles Sanders has been the catalyst of the offense with 15 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans were tied 14-14 at halftime but have gotten only a 30-yard field goal from Ka'imi Fairbairn in the second half.

