Eagles pull away from Greyhounds

Apr. 12—PEASTER — The Brock Eagles baseball team aimed to remain in dominant form in their final chapter of their rivalry with the Peaster Greyhounds on Friday night. The game took place after the extra-innings softball contest, but the baseball game lacked the same drama despite quality effort from both teams. In the end, Brock emerged victorious by a final score of 10-0 in five run-rule shortened innings.

"We have a lot of confidence in whoever we put on the mound and we're going to play good defense behind them," Eagles head coach Koby Page said. "When we get a lead, we're really confident and have a lot of faith in our defense. We just take what they give us at the plate and we will take that any time."

The Eagles held a 2-0 lead in the early going and, with Peaster threatening to score, star senior second baseman Cam Harris went airborne and snagged a hard-hit line drive to end the second inning.

In the third inning, Harris doubled and senior Cooper Massey hit a single to put runners on the corners. Eventually, Brock scored those two runs courtesy of a Peaster balk and an RBI single that made it 4-0. After that, with two runners on base, star senior Sawyer Strosnider — a TCU commit — cleared the bases with a deep double to left field, making it a 6-0 advantage after Jesse Rusinek and Canon Lightfoot crossed home plate.

Sophomore Evan O'Connor added an RBI triple in the fifth, Harris recorded an RBI single and Strosnider did more damage with his bat in the form of another RBI double, pushing the score to 10-0.

"We graduated 13 seniors last year and a lot of those guys were three- and four-year starters for us," Page said. "It's hard for anyone to just step in those shoes and continue what we do. I've got four sophomores and a freshman playing at any given time. We have some older guys who have been there and done that who need to continue to lead these younger guys. They've shown them a way and done a good job, and the younger guys have received everything well. It's about the team in this program and we've had different guys step into some big spots for us."

After a solid showing by Rusinek through the first three innings on the mound, junior Cole Stanley pitched the final two innings of relief, preserving Brock's double-digit win.

The Eagles (20-2, 10-0) will take the field again at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Eastland while Peaster (11-10-1, 6-4) will play again at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Millsap.