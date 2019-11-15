If the Eagles pull another ‘Philly Special’ vs Pats, what would those seats cost you?

The last time the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles faced off, millions of people watched a 41-33 Eagles win in the Super Bowl, highlighted by “The Philly Special,” a play that saw quarterback Nick Foles make a touchdown grab just before halftime.

Will eagles coach Doug Pederson make another call like that when the two play on Sunday in Philly?

And if that happens, will you be able to see it in person?

There are many tickets still available for Sunday (click here for the latest via Stub Hub), including several general admission tickets (starting at $184), standing room only tickets ($195 and up) and upper level sidelines ($229 and up).

But let’s say the Eagles do run another Philly Special and you want a spot in the end zone for a good view? That’ll run you at least $300 for end zone, or maybe you want these lower level corner seats ($565).

Then again, you could be a Patriots fan looking for a spot to see Tom Brady help his team rebound from their first loss of the season. The Patriots (8-1) do trail the Eagles (5-4) in the all-time series, but are favored by 3.5 points on Sunday.