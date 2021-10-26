Eagles protect 4 practice squad players in advance of Week 8 matchup vs. Lions

The Eagles are starting preparation for their Week 8 matchup with the Lions and after making three roster moves, the Birds protected four practice squad players.

With Miles Sanders nursing an ankle injury, Philadelphia will likely call up a familiar face at running back, while the three others are similar from Week 7.

John Hightower

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The second-year wide receiver logged 10 receptions as a rookie but has yet to see action in the 2021 regular season.

Elijah Riley

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Riley was elevated to the active roster in Week 7, logging eight special teams snaps against the Raiders.

Richard Rodgers

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

A tight end who has spent the bulk of his career on and off the Eagles active roster and practice squad, Rodgers logged 7 total snaps against the Raiders and could be elevated again with Tyree Jackson out.

Jordan Howard

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The wild card of all four roster moves, Howard has been inactive and on the practice squad since being cut at the end of Philadelphia’s training camp. With Miles Sanders nursing an ankle, Howard should get the call up as Nick Sirianni looks to establish the running game.

1

1